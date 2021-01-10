Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Receives $117.00 Average PT from Analysts

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.00.

LNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 497.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay stock opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $144.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.