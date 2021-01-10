BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.17.

NYSE BWXT opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $555,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,624.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,300 shares of company stock worth $937,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,194,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after buying an additional 710,792 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,470,000 after buying an additional 202,774 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after buying an additional 173,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,411,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,508,000 after buying an additional 161,593 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

