Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BHC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $30.39.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $425,146.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 32.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

