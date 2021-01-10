Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
BHC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.
Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $30.39.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $425,146.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 32.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
