B. Riley Boosts Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $14.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

BANC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.10.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $111,122.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Banc of California by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 13.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 12.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

