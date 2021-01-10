Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $35.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 24,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 127,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.