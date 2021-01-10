Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $80.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

MU opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $84.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $69,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

