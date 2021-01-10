WAX Reaches Market Cap of $61.52 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. WAX has a total market cap of $61.52 million and approximately $646,611.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001162 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00033775 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,741,540,311 coins and its circulating supply is 1,509,774,109 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.