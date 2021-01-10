QuickX Protocol Price Down 16% This Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $6.98 million and $184,813.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.40 or 0.04400108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00307053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

