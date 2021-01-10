FLO (FLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, FLO has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. FLO has a market cap of $2.09 million and $53,711.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000073 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

