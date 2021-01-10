Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Shares Down 1.4%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

