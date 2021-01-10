iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 3,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 1,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 62.41% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

