Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) (LON:BAR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) (LON:BAR) traded down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135.51 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 139.38 ($1.82). 17,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 24,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.31. The firm has a market cap of £24.02 million and a P/E ratio of 10.80.

In other Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) news, insider Quentin Higham purchased 37,037 shares of Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £49,999.95 ($65,325.25).

Brand Architekts Group plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom, rest of European countries, and internationally. The company offers skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, men's products, and gifting products, as well as accessories under the Super Facialist, Dr SALTS+, Dirty Works, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

