Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY) Trading Up 1%

Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY) traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $33.14. 4,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 4,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.