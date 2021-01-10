iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $25.86. 3,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 1,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 62.41% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

