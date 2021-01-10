$13.78 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to post sales of $13.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $7.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $43.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $44.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $89.06 million, with estimates ranging from $73.70 million to $113.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

Cronos Group stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,001,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,991. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

