First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to announce sales of $119.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.10 million and the highest is $121.80 million. First Merchants posted sales of $121.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $478.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.80 million to $486.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $482.70 million, with estimates ranging from $480.30 million to $485.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

FRME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $40.10. 260,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,152. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $42.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 44.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 151,256 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,683,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,998 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in First Merchants by 98.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 123,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in First Merchants in the third quarter worth about $2,593,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

