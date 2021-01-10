Swipe Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.30 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Swipe has a total market cap of $91.30 million and approximately $85.80 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar. One Swipe token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002687 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00024045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00109254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.37 or 0.00729745 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00055759 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00220306 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,936,975 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

