Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $760,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to report sales of $760,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $1.07 million. Gevo posted sales of $6.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $5.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 million to $6.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.38 million, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $10.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their target price on Gevo from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gevo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 15,480,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,853,471. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $541.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Gevo by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

