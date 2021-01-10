VIG (VIG) Price Reaches $0.0012

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. VIG has a total market cap of $991,936.04 and approximately $3,193.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIG has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One VIG token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,443.73 or 0.99833362 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008297 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00016534 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.45 or 0.00289917 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.89 or 0.00476146 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00149822 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001919 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00031434 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,564,665 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

