Block-Logic 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $434.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $728,111.25 and $434.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 111.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.