Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $873.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report sales of $873.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $828.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $899.70 million. Lennox International posted sales of $885.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.64.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,022,446.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $276,508.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.92. The company had a trading volume of 168,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $163.40 and a 12-month high of $319.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

