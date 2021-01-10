$4.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post $4.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 billion to $19.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.94 billion to $19.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after buying an additional 56,430 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $403,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,303,000 after buying an additional 250,207 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average is $144.39. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.