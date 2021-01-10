Analysts Anticipate Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to post sales of $5.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.44 million to $5.60 million. Evolution Petroleum posted sales of $9.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full year sales of $25.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.02 million to $29.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolution Petroleum.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPM shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of EPM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.05. 116,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,353. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.