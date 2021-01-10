Flash (FLASH) Price Hits $0.0057

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Flash has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $361.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flash has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00108573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.00721146 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00055082 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00219123 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

