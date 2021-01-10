mStable USD Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $32.89 million and approximately $881,513.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,743.35 or 1.00092271 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00040021 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 32,915,011 tokens. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

Buying and Selling mStable USD

