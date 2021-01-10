USDK 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $241.20 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One USDK token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.69 million and $241.20 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00108573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.00721146 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00055082 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00219123 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

