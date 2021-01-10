Wownero Hits 24 Hour Volume of $612,730.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $612,730.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00043752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00108573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.00721146 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

