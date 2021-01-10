USD Coin Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Poloniex, Korbit and CPDAX. USD Coin has a market cap of $4.68 billion and approximately $1.57 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,325.07 or 0.03255226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 4,763,389,417 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,684,983,946 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CPDAX, LATOKEN, Crex24, Coinsuper, OKEx, SouthXchange, Korbit, FCoin, Hotbit, Poloniex, CoinEx and Coinbase Pro. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

