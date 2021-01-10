Zacks: Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $371.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report sales of $371.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $367.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $374.00 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $338.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $2,442,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,833,331.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,426 shares of company stock valued at $22,514,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.61. The stock had a trading volume of 116,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $274.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.61.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

