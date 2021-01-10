LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.01 Billion

Brokerages forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report $7.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $8.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $26.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.16 billion to $27.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.98 billion to $34.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.96.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after buying an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after buying an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after buying an additional 1,071,851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,315,000 after acquiring an additional 268,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,257,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

