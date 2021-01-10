Stealth (XST) Price Down 14.4% This Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $19,799.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001397 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022782 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 38,198,883 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.