Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland Sells 21,339 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 21,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total transaction of $1,577,378.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.27. 154,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Patrick Industries by 120.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 132,810 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 241,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.