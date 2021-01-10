-$0.31 EPS Expected for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. BioCardia reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 496.87% and a negative net margin of 5,103.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of BioCardia in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

BCDA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 435,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.98. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 659,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 9.63% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

