Analysts Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.39 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report $10.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Exagen posted sales of $10.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $39.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $39.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $53.93 million, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $54.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%.

XGN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Exagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 45,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,368. The company has a market capitalization of $198.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. Exagen has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,386.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $64,222.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,718 shares of company stock worth $2,077,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Exagen by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Exagen by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Exagen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exagen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.