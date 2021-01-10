Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce sales of $113.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.52 million and the highest is $113.70 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $111.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $460.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $456.30 million to $466.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $518.89 million, with estimates ranging from $512.40 million to $524.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 205,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,122. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.21, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $104,713.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,648,051.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $63,816.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,403.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,617 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

