Alphacat (ACAT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Kucoin and Hotbit. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $706,626.65 and $67,811.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

