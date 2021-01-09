Brokerages Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $751.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will report $751.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $615.40 million to $1.14 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.13.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.