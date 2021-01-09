$39.02 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report $39.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.16 million and the lowest is $38.30 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $39.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $160.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.84 million to $161.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $196.80 million, with estimates ranging from $173.47 million to $219.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.
Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million.
NASDAQ:CLVS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,962. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.10.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,260,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 251,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 151,258 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.
Clovis Oncology Company Profile
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
