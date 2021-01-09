$39.02 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report $39.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.16 million and the lowest is $38.30 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $39.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $160.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.84 million to $161.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $196.80 million, with estimates ranging from $173.47 million to $219.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million.

Several research analysts have commented on CLVS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

NASDAQ:CLVS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,962. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,260,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 251,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 151,258 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

