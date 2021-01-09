Sentinel Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.43 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.98 million and $3.43 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Upbit, GDAC and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003575 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,512,615 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, Upbit, BitForex, Bibox, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

