argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.09 Million

Analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce sales of $19.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.58 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $67.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.71 million to $89.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $124.31 million, with estimates ranging from $56.66 million to $239.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million.

ARGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in argenx by 3,275.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in argenx by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in argenx by 56.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $289.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.77. argenx has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $312.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.