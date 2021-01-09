Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $6.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,546,000 after acquiring an additional 571,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 163,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,959,000 after acquiring an additional 36,636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after acquiring an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after acquiring an additional 264,964 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.81. 700,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,951. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $267.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

