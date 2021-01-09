Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce sales of $202.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.34 million and the lowest is $192.47 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $227.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $695.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $685.71 million to $704.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $833.50 million, with estimates ranging from $783.17 million to $867.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,182. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.