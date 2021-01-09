Analysts Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to announce sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the highest is $3.04 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. 1,071,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,508. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,131,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 67,807 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 87,636 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

