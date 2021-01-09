$4.73 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to announce $4.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.83 billion and the lowest is $4.67 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $17.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.57 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.91.

NYSE:MAN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.50. 310,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,005. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. FMR LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 614.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,835 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,367,000. AJO LP increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,133,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,508,000 after purchasing an additional 284,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

