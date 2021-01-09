Odyssey (OCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $536,900.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $536,900.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00108588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.16 or 0.00733114 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00055003 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

