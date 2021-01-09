Bitradio (BRO) Market Cap Achieves $116,597.75

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $116,597.75 and $34.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000497 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006491 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,556,570 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,565 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

