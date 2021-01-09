TOKPIE (TKP) Trading 69.5% Higher Over Last Week

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 69.5% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a market cap of $635,802.72 and approximately $316.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

