pNetwork (PNT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.50 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One pNetwork token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001069 BTC on major exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 26% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00043368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.81 or 0.04218783 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00033840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.77 or 0.00292025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,680,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,164,579 tokens. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

pNetwork Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars.

