Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to announce $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $8.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.14 billion to $10.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.00.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,600. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after buying an additional 916,632 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Intuit by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Intuit by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.