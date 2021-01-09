Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLGN. Bank of America cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Shares of SLGN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 300,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 615,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,250,000 after purchasing an additional 512,010 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Silgan by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,969,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Silgan by 2,948.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 408,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 394,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 228,778 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

